Baldwin-Woodville won 6-0 over the Red Wing boys hockey team in the first-place game Thursday evening in the River Bend Holiday Classic at Red Wing.
The Blackhawks scored three goals in the first period and three more in the second. Rhett Schweitzer scored in each of the first two periods for the Blackhawks.
Winger goalie Ellis Petersmeyer made 34 saves. The Blackhawks had a slight edge in shots on net, 40-37.
