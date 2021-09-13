In the first set, Lake City played a ball that looked to be headed barely out of play. The Tigers quickly played the ball back to the middle and hit it out of bounds themselves. Plays like that allowed Zumbrota-Mazeppa to win the first set 25-23.
Giving away points is something head coach Kirk Thornton said has plagued the team early in the season.
“We make errors to a level just that can't win ballgames,” Thornton said. “I think that first set we were sitting well then we started making our errors. (The Cougars) played well and we couldn't get the momentum back.”
After that however, the Tigers were a much different team.
Usually running a 6-2 formation, the Tigers switched to a 5-1. From there, the Tigers won 25-19, 27-25, 25-17 by playing terrific back-row defense and aiming more of their shots from the outside.
“Our back row played awesome,” Thornton said. “Our front kind of set the tone early, but they got a little tired, then our back row picked up the slack.”
The Tigers led in the third set 23-20, but three quick Cougar points tied it up. The two teams traded points until the Tigers could get two in a row to win the set.
As the match went on, the Tigers appeared to improve. Their hitting was better. The mistakes made in the first set weren’t being made. Thornton said at times the outside hitters try to take big swings and power shots past the block or into the opponent’s back row. In the three sets, the Tigers won, especially the third and fourth, that was the case.
“We wanted them to earn it tonight,” Thornton said. “That was the discussion in the huddle after game one, we gave that away with our hitting errors.”
Lake City moved to 5-3 overall, handing fellow Section 1AA Z-M (5-1) its first loss of the season.
“Every time you face a section opponent (and win), it's huge,” Thornton said.
Outside hitters Ava Brunn and Natalie Bremer led the Tigers with 18 and 17 kills respectively. Brunn also had 24 digs while playing in the back row and had six aces. Ella Matzke finished with 35 assists.
Rylee Nelson had 23 assists, 12 digs, seven kills and four blocks for the Cougars. Lola Wagner had a team-high 24 digs. Natalie Dykes and Lilly Mehrkens each recorded eight kills.
