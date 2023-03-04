Red Wing trailed much of the second and nearly pull off a late comeback win, but fell short. Third-seeded Austin held on for a 66-62 win over the second-seeded Wingers in Section 1AAA semifinal Saturday evening in Red Wing.
The Wingers trailed by 11 points with under 5 minutes to go and staged a quick rally. They cut to the Austin lead to eight points, then was able to tie the game 60-60. The game was again tied, 62-62, with under 2 minutes to go when the Packers went ahead on four free-throws.
Red Wing held possession for the final 45 seconds, trailing by four, to get a basket of any kind to fall. They were able to get a handful of shot attempts in that time but none went in.
To rally and tie the game after being down most of the game, head coach Peter Johnson said that's all the credit to the players. The senior group has been determined all season and was again against Austin.
Sammi Chandler led the Wingers with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Izzy Guetzlaff had 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Sophia Rahn scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Hannah Kosek also provided 10 points with six rebounds.
