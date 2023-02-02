Austin shot well from beyond the arc in a 65-59 victory over the Red Wing girls basketball team on Thursday.
The Packers ended the game 10-for-19 from 3-point range. Austin also outrebounded Red Wing 31-29 and had more defensive rebounds, 22-17.
Sammi Chandler led the Winger offense with 23 points, shooting 10 of 17 from the floor. Izzy Guetzlaff recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Hannah Kosek tallied 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Kayla Radtke added six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.