On a Saturday when the school is empty, there’s still a light on in the gym.
Normally an enthusiastic, noisy setting has just one sound echoing off the folded bleachers. Lake City senior Natalie Bremer is often with one her parents shooting a basketball, working hard to perfect her shot.
Her routine lasts at least an hour. Even after the season ended, she’s still in the gym shooting. It’s hard for her to not come in with a ball and practice. Less than 48 hours after a vacation to Florida, the Republican Eagle girls basketball Player of the Year was back in the gym.
“I've come in here on weekends for a couple years. They are used to it by now,” Bremer said.
Her love for the sport keeps drawing her back into the gym. It’s nearly impossible for her to not have the desire to.
“Basketball has been a part of my life, part of my family. Being around it just seems normal,” she said. “The people you get to play with. The relationships you get to make. I've been playing basketball since I was so little, I just never got tired of it. Some people burn out from playing so much. I just can't wait to play. I could barely not shoot a basketball for a week when I was on vacation.”
If rules allowed, Bremer would play AAU again this spring and early summer. To fill her time, she’s joined the track and field team.
She’s found a routine of lifting and getting a workout in for track, a sport she hasn’t done before, as well as making time for shooting the ball.
Bremer through the years has added plenty of new skills to her game. She was mostly a perimeter player in her freshman season. By the end of her high school career, she was playing minutes at every position on the court. Her post play and ability to cut to the basket improved along with her ability to have the defense honor her shot from beyond the arc in the corner.
Very few times this season, she scored less than 20 points and had only one game in which she scored single-digits. It resulted in a single-season scoring record of 697 points. She became just the second player in Lake City history – boy or girl – to score more than 2,000 career points.
That was in December. Two months later, Bremer surpassed the all-time school record of 2,307 career points.
Having a chance to reflect, Bremer said the record means many things.
“It's kind of awesome to put in words,” she said. “Just knowing that somebody in multiple years from now, but it's going to put someone to have to put a lot of hard work just like I did to break that. It's just awesome to leave my name like that for this program because I've put so much hard work into the program. Also, just for a girl to have it, kind of gives me hope for the younger girls. I know they look up to the older ones and just to give them that hope that they can do something like that.”
The Tigers have seen plenty of records broken and milestone career marks surpassed in a short time. In the last two seasons, the team has had four 1,000-point scorers. Mya Shones broke Grace Bany’s career rebound record which Bany had set the season prior.
“We broke records, but then we continued to break records. We didn't settle for the first one that we broke,” Bremer said.
She added how much fun it is to not only hold your own records, but to be a part of her teammates' special moments. Having that made the team aspect that much more special.
In the section tournament, the defending champs came in as the fifth seed. Bremer said all season long it felt as if they had to prove themselves. With fellow senior Lilly Meincke out for the season with an injury, there was some doubt that lingered over the team’s potential.
The Tigers reached the section final but lost to rival Lourdes. The path to get there was a grueling one and produced plenty of excitement, perhaps even more than the team’s run to the state tournament the season prior.
“The doubting from everyone just fueled our fire to keep going,” Bremer said about the many players who stepped up each game. “It made it a lot more special. The games were a lot closer for every single one.”
Bremer committed to Mankato State for basketball in the summer and signed in November. She has a list of things to love from the campus to the facilities to the team culture. She’s watched both women’s and men’s basketball and now gets the opportunity to be what she has striven for.
“I knew my whole goal was to play at the next level,” Bremer said. “I knew I had to keep pushing myself more than what most people do, and I just love doing it. Even in the offseason, that's when you get better. From one season to the next season, I loved hearing, 'Oh, you got so much better than you were last year. I didn't think you could do that.'”
