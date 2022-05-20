The Red Wing boys golf team had two shoot under 80, helping the team win the Kasson-Mantorville Invitational at the Northern Hills Golf Club on Friday.
The Wingers finished with a score of 312. Stewartville was 4 strokes behind in second place.
Denval Atkinson and John Ahrens each led the Wingers a 18-hole score of 75. The two tied for second place among individuals. Atkinson shot a 38 on the front nine and 1-over-par 36 on the back nine. He collected four birdies during his round. Ahrens also shot 38 on the front and 37 on the back nine. He birdied the 10th and 15th holes.
With one his best rounds of the season, Ben Yoemans took fourth overall with an 80. He had two birdies and seven pars. Jacob Quade rounded out the top-4 scorers with an 82. Quade played steady, shooting a 41 on both the front and back nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.