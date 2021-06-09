JacobAngell_SarahMensink

Jacob Angell returns an attack during the No. 2 doubles match against Albert Lea on April 20, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle

Sport: Tennis

Positions played: 1, 2 and 3 doubles

Grade: 12

Favorite athlete: Willians Astudillo

Why do you participate in athletics? I participate because it helps me stay in shape, it is fun and allows me to have fun with my friends while working together as a team.

What is your favorite memory as a Winger? My favorite memory as a winger is the bus rides with the boys after a big win.

Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? My mom and dad. They both try to give me tips on how they think I can improve and support me in my decisions not just in sports but life in general.

What are your plans for after high school? I will be attending North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D. I will be majoring in criminal justice and minoring in emergency management.

Sarah Mensink

ZMSoftball_SarahMensink.jpg

Sarah Mensink runs down the third-base line during a game against Goodhue on May 7, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle

Sports: Volleyball, Softball, Basketball

Positions played: Libero, shortstop/pitcher, point guard

Grade: 12

Awards/accomplishments: All-Hiawatha Valley League (softball); most digs in volleyball; MVP, most improved player, most hustle in basketball

Favorite athletes: Michael Jordan and Simone Biles

Why do you participate in athletics? I participate in athletics because I have learned many different life lessons and I love playing with my friends.

What is your favorite memory as a Cougar? My favorite memory as a cougar is winning the 2017 state softball tournament.

Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? My coaches have helped me the most in my athletic career because they have shown me you can always set the bar higher. My siblings have also challenged me on and off the court which has made me a stronger person.

What are your plans for after high school? I plan to attend Winona State University and major in nursing.

