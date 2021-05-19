May 22 Athletes Of The Week

Hannah Gadient (left) of Goodhue and Nathan Farrar (right) of Red Wing are this weeks Athletes of the Week.

Hannah Gadient

GoodhueSoftball_HannahGadient

Hannah Gadient hits a pitch against Lake City earlier this season. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle

Sports: softball, volleyball, basketball, cross-country

Positions played: centerfield, shortstop

Grade: 12

Awards/accomplishments: 2018 sub-section champions

Career stats: two home runs in 2019, one in 2021

Favorite athletes: Samantha Seliger-Swenson and Lebron James

Why do you participate in athletics? I participate in athletics because I am a very competitive person and I love being active. I also love being part of a team with my friends.

What is your favorite memory as a Wildcat? My favorite softball memory was winning subsections my freshman year. Our softball team has not had many wins like that and to be a part of it as an underclassmen was very fun!

Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? The person who has helped me the most is my club volleyball coach Rocky Xiong. He has taught me so much about the game and has helped bring my abilities to the next level.

What are your plans for after high school? I plan to attend the University of Northwestern St. Paul and be a pre-med major. I will also be playing volleyball there!

Nathan Farrar

RWBoysTennis_NathanFarrar.jpg

Nathan Farrar returns a ball during his No. 1 singles match against Albert Lea on April 20, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle

Sports: Tennis, cross-country

Positions played: singles

Grade: 12

Awards/accomplishments: lettered four times in tennis, three times in cross-country

Favorite athletes: Damian Lillard and Larry Fitzgerald

Why do you participate in athletics? I like the competition sports brings and getting the opportunity to play with my friends.

What is your favorite memory as a Winger? Completing the baguette challenge

Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? My tennis coach, Doug Toivonen

What are your plans for after high school? I’m attending college to pursue a career in medicine

