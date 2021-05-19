Hannah Gadient
Sports: softball, volleyball, basketball, cross-country
Positions played: centerfield, shortstop
Grade: 12
Awards/accomplishments: 2018 sub-section champions
Career stats: two home runs in 2019, one in 2021
Favorite athletes: Samantha Seliger-Swenson and Lebron James
Why do you participate in athletics? I participate in athletics because I am a very competitive person and I love being active. I also love being part of a team with my friends.
What is your favorite memory as a Wildcat? My favorite softball memory was winning subsections my freshman year. Our softball team has not had many wins like that and to be a part of it as an underclassmen was very fun!
Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? The person who has helped me the most is my club volleyball coach Rocky Xiong. He has taught me so much about the game and has helped bring my abilities to the next level.
What are your plans for after high school? I plan to attend the University of Northwestern St. Paul and be a pre-med major. I will also be playing volleyball there!
Nathan Farrar
Sports: Tennis, cross-country
Positions played: singles
Grade: 12
Awards/accomplishments: lettered four times in tennis, three times in cross-country
Favorite athletes: Damian Lillard and Larry Fitzgerald
Why do you participate in athletics? I like the competition sports brings and getting the opportunity to play with my friends.
What is your favorite memory as a Winger? Completing the baguette challenge
Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? My tennis coach, Doug Toivonen
What are your plans for after high school? I’m attending college to pursue a career in medicine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.