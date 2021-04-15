Each week during the prep sports season the Republican Eagle features the area athlete or athletes of the week. This week, Graham Achen of Red Wing and Avery Steffen of Zumbrota-Mazeppa are the featured student athletes.
Graham Achen
Sports: tennis and swimming and diving
Grade: 12
Awards/accomplishments: section finalist in swimming and diving
Favorite athlete: Damian Lillard
Why do you participate in athletics? I participate in athletics because I enjoy having a team of friends who have fun together while also being able to push ourselves and compete at a competitive level.
What is your favorite memory as a Winger? My favorite memory as a Winger is having a great section finals swim meet this year and placing top eight in all of my events.
Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? My swim coach Mikayla Beuch
What are your plans for after high school? Attending the University of Tennessee
Avery Steffen
Sport: softball
Positions played: pitcher, shortstop and second base
Grade: 12
Awards/accomplishments: Republican Eagle Player of the Year (2019), Second Team All-State (2019), All-State honorable mention (2018), All-Section (2018 & 2019), All-Hiawatha Valley League (2018-2019), Z-M single season doubles record holder with 19 (2nd in Minnesota), Z-M team MVP (2019), Z-M Rookie of the Year (2018)
Career stats: 2018 — .449 batting average, 40 hits, 18 singles, 19 doubles, 26 RBI, 29 runs; 2019 — (Batting) .443 batting average, 35 hits, 16 singles, 9 doubles, 5 home runs, 19 RBI, 30 runs (Pitching) 203 strikeouts, 1.54 ERA, record of 17-5
Favorite athletes: Luis Arraez and Joe Mauer
Why do you participate in athletics? I love to compete and I love to win even more. Softball is my favorite thing to do in the world. I also grew up around sports and can’t imagine not being a competitor.
What is your favorite memory as a Cougar? Watching/being a part of the four state championships between Z-M wrestling and softball. Also watching my brother win both of his state championships.
Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? My dad Link, my brothers Chase and Caden, my mom Jen, Kevin and Megan Nelson, Bryan Todd, Jerry Chase, all of my Z-M and Flyers teammates.
What are your plans for after high school? To major in Radiation Therapy and play softball at a four-year college.
