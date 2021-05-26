May 29 Athletes of the Week

Anna Blanford

EPCSoftball_AnnaBlanford

Anna Blanford throws a pitch during a game in 2019. Republican Eagle file photo

Sport: Softball

Position played: Pitcher

Grade: 12

Awards/accomplishments: First-Team Dunn St. Croix Conference (2019); All-Conference Honorable Mention (2018)

Favorite athletes: Haley Cruse

Why do you participate in athletics? I participate in athletics because I really like being a part of a team. 

What is your favorite memory as a Wolf? My favorite memory would have to be hitting a home run against Durand my freshman and sophomore year.

Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? There have been a lot of people over the years that have helped me with my athletic career. These people include my mom and all of my coaches over the years.

What are your plans for after high school? I plan to go to the University of Wisconsin-Stout. I am not exactly sure what I want to major in, but I enjoy business and science.

Willie Holm

ZMBaseball_WillieHolm(AoW)

Willie Holm hits a pitch against Lake City on April 12, 2021. Republican Eagle file photo

Sports: Baseball, football and basketball

Positions played: catcher, quarterback, guard

Grade: 12

Awards/accomplishments: All-Hiawatha Valley League in baseball, football and basketball

Favorite athletes: Mike Tyson, Jon Jones and Mike Trout

Why do you participate in athletics? I love to compete and the feeling of winning when part of a team.

What is your favorite memory as a Cougar? Defeating Hayfield in summer baseball

Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? Dad

What are your plans for after high school? College for economics and either play football or baseball

