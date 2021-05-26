Anna Blanford
Sport: Softball
Position played: Pitcher
Grade: 12
Awards/accomplishments: First-Team Dunn St. Croix Conference (2019); All-Conference Honorable Mention (2018)
Favorite athletes: Haley Cruse
Why do you participate in athletics? I participate in athletics because I really like being a part of a team.
What is your favorite memory as a Wolf? My favorite memory would have to be hitting a home run against Durand my freshman and sophomore year.
Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? There have been a lot of people over the years that have helped me with my athletic career. These people include my mom and all of my coaches over the years.
What are your plans for after high school? I plan to go to the University of Wisconsin-Stout. I am not exactly sure what I want to major in, but I enjoy business and science.
Willie Holm
Sports: Baseball, football and basketball
Positions played: catcher, quarterback, guard
Grade: 12
Awards/accomplishments: All-Hiawatha Valley League in baseball, football and basketball
Favorite athletes: Mike Tyson, Jon Jones and Mike Trout
Why do you participate in athletics? I love to compete and the feeling of winning when part of a team.
What is your favorite memory as a Cougar? Defeating Hayfield in summer baseball
Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? Dad
What are your plans for after high school? College for economics and either play football or baseball
