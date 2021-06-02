Abby Boxrud
Sport: Softball
Positions played: outfield, third base, catcher
Grade: 12
Awards/accomplishments: All-section (2018 & 2019) All-Conference honorable mention (2018)
Favorite athlete: Sierra Romero
Why do you participate in athletics? I participate in athletics because it makes me happy. I really enjoy the time spent with my teammates/coaches and I love the competition that comes with softball. Softball has always been a big part of my life and I am going to cherish my last season of highschool softball.
What is your favorite memory as a Winger? My favorite memory would have to be our team dinners at Applebee's after home games. It is always so fun to just hang out with my teammates and we are constantly cracking jokes and laughing when we are together.
Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? Several of my coaches throughout my softball career including Jon and Jim Bohmbach, Bob Loshek, Nat Wagner, and many others have helped me get to where I am today and also taught me very valuable life lessons. My parents have also helped so much because they made my softball career possible by supporting me from the start.
What are your plans for after high school? I will be playing softball and attending the University of St. Thomas.
Chrisjon Mahn
Sport: Baseball
Position played: Right field
Grade: 12
Favorite athletes: Joe Mauer and Kirby Puckett
Why do you participate in athletics? For me it’s all about being part of a team and having some fun playing a sport that I love.
What is your favorite memory as a Tiger? Freshman year in a close game. I’m on deck and a teammate tells me to get on base no matter what. First pitch hits me on the back and I look right at my teammates on the way to first.
Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? Probably my parents, they have supported me for my entire athletic career.
What are your plans for after high school? Attending St. John’s University in Minnesota with an undecided major.
