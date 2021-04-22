Sports: softball, basketball, volleyball, cross-country
Positions played: pitcher, shortstop, second base
Grade: 12
Awards/accomplishments: 2019 All-Hiawatha Valley League honorable mention, 2019 team MVP, 2018 sub-section champions
Favorite athletes: Michael Jordan and Adam Thielen
Why do you participate in athletics? I grew up practicing them with my parents for fun. When I got to grade school and was introduced to competitive sports, I fell in love with being a part of a team. I eventually found interest in winning and the mental and physical strength it takes to perform on the court of the field.
What is your favorite memory as a Wildcat? We had a rain delay during the section championship game our freshman year and we taught Rochester Lourdes how to dance to the “Cotton Eye Joe” because they had no idea. We thought that was crazy because that was a learning target in our P.E. class, but it was really fun.
Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? My mom taught me how to hit a ball before I could read. She always pushed me to be my best and wanted me to succeed. She spent countless hours bringing me to pitching lessons, practices and games.
What are your plans for after high school? I plan on playing volleyball at Augsburg University and majoring in psychology.
