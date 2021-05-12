Sports: Baseball, football and wrestling
Positions played: pitcher, centerfield, running back, outside linebacker/safety
Grade: 12
Awards/accomplishments: lettered in football three times and baseball once. Tried wrestling for the first time this year.
Favorite athletes: Michael Jordan. He was constantly coaching his teammates on and off the court. He didn’t put them down, he just structured them using physical guidance along with strong words of knowledge.
Why do you participate in athletics? I love each sport I participate in. I also like the challenges sports make me push through.
What is your favorite memory as a Tiger? Beating Lourdes in my junior year of football after 17 years of losses.
Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? My dad. He’s taught me almost everything I know about football and even baseball. He pushes me to give it my all in whatever I do.
What are your plans for after high school? I am attending the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse. I am majoring in physical education. I also plan to take part in the club sports such as lacrosse, basketball and football.
