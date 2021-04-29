Sport: golf
Grade: 12
Awards/accomplishments: Three state appearances as a team and won the state championship in 2019
Favorite athlete: Jordan Spieth
Why do you participate in athletics? It fills my free time and it makes me a well-rounded student. I also love golfing, so it’s something fun to do with friends and my team.
What is your favorite memory as a Winger? When my golf team won the state championship when I was a sophomore. We only won by one stroke, and then we got to jump in the pond because that’s the tradition for whoever wins.
Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? My former coach, Mr. Herzog has helped me the most in my golf career because he gave me a chance in my seventh grade year to play in a few varsity meets, and he always pushed me to practice all the time, and I think this made me a lot better than I would’ve been on my own.
What are your plans for after high school? This fall I plan to attend Augustana University to major in chemistry. After college, I plan to continue on to graduate school to become a pharmacologist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.