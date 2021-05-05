Sports: softball, volleyball and basketball
Positions played: catcher and infielder
Grade: 12
Awards/accomplishments: 2018 sub-section champions, All-Hiawatha Valley League (2019), Most Improved Player in Softball (2017)
Favorite athletes: Joe Mauer and Adam Thielen
Why do you participate in athletics? I am a competitive person, and I have grown up playing sports since I was really little. I always watched my brothers in sports when I was younger, and looked up to being as good as them.
What is your favorite memory as a Wildcat? My favorite memory is when I was a ninth grader and we won our sub-section game to advance to the next round. It was such a fun and unique experience to play in! It has been a while since Goodhue has won anything that big in softball. Very glad to have a blue medal for softball.
Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? My parents have always been there for me whether that was catching softballs, shooting outside or passing a volleyball. While consistently supporting me everyday. Also my brothers have worked with me to get better in all of my sports, teaching me and playing against me.
What are your plans for after high school? I plan to attend the University of Wisconsin, Eau-Claire for marketing/business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.