Sports: baseball, hockey
Positions played: third base and catcher in baseball, defenseman in hockey
Grade: 12
Awards/accomplishments: lettered in baseball and hockey; honor roll; involved in National Honor Society
Favorite athletes: Alex Ovechkin and Bryce Harper
Why do you participate in athletics? I participate in athletics because I enjoy the activity and rush while having fun and playing for myself, my teammates and my town.
What is your favorite memory as a Winger? My favorite memory as a Winger would have to be winning back the sacred rope against Winona during my junior year of hockey, and doing jump ropes with it outside of the Winona Arena while getting yelled at by the other team and their fans.
Who has helped you the most in your athletic career? My mom, my dad and Mr. Casci (As a coach and teacher)
My mom has helped me in my athletic career by consistently coaching and mentoring me to become a better person and athlete, and by always having a positive outlook on my performance no matter the outcome.
My dad has helped me in my athletic career by being my biggest supporter on and off the field. He always carries a strong passion for each sport I play, causing me to play better and better every single game.
Mr. Casci has helped me in my athletic career by being a fantastic math teacher and coach. Everyday he comes to practice and games with a mindset focused on getting better, yet willing to have a fun, memorable time with the whole team.
What are your plans for after high school? I plan on attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in business at the Carlson School of Management. I also intend on playing intramural baseball and hockey.
