Tied 20-20, the Elmwood-Plum City football team scored two unanswered touchdowns to earn its first win of the season Friday 32-20 over Glenwood City.
Trevor Asher scored both late touchdowns, one in the closing minutes of the third quarter and the other with 2 minutes, 11 seconds left in the fourth.
Wolves quarterback Luke Webb scored the opening touchdown of the game. He found Asher twice through the air in the second.
Elmwood-Plum City (1-3) next faces Clear Lake Friday, Sept. 17.
