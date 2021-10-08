Time of possession was not in their favor. It didn't matter as Trevor Asher picked up positive yards nearly every play, leading the Elmwood-Plum City football team to a 36-0 victory Friday night over Colfax.
The Wolves, and Asher, scored in each quarter. First it was a 3-yard run in the first quarter by Asher. Then he burst by the defense for an 84-yard run in the second. Asher rushed for another 3-yard touchdown in the third and capped off a brilliant night with a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
Asher finished with 212 yards rushing. The Wolves had 409 yards of offense in their 13 minutes, 21 seconds of possession.
Luke Webb ran for 139 yards on just five carries and scored in the third. Ethan Rupakus ran for 23 yards on three carries. Blake Allen ran the ball three times for 15 yards.
Asher and Rupakus each had an interception on defense.
EPC has won four of its last five games. The Wolves (4-4) next play Turtle Lake at home Friday, Oct. 15.
(0) comments
