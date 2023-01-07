Goodhue wrestled in a triangular at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Friday night. The Wildcats came away with three wins, defeating Red Rock Central 59-15, NRHEG 48-12 and St. Clair/Loyola 52-21. Individual results for the event are below.
Goodhue 59, Red Rock Central 15
106: Marshal Willhite (RRC) dec. Jay Ryan, 9-5. 113: Lucas Erickson (G) won by forfeit. 120: Jonah Skarupa (RRC) dec. Adam Grant, 4-2. 126: JJ Bien (G) won by forfeit. 132: Hayden Holm (G) tech. Fall Andrew Pankonin, 18-3 0:00. 138: Evan Bartholomaus (RRC) pinned Payton Holst, 4:31. 145: Nate Beck (G) pinned Carter Beranek, 1:41. 152: Beau Jaeger (G) pinned Bode Determan, 4:17. 160: Jeremiah O’Reilly (G) pinned Quinton Vold, 1:07. 170: Kade Altendorf (G) won by forfeit. 182: Jack Carlson (G) pinned Austin Cowan, 3:55. 195: Vander Mathiowetz (RRC) dec. Carsyn O’Reilly, 4-1. 220: Caleb Kurtti (G) pinned Keaton Skarupa, 3:57. 285: Cayden O’Reilly (G) won by forfeit.
