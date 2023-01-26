Goodhue lost to Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44-16 Thursday night. The Wildcats got a pin from Caleb Kurtti and wins from Beau Jaeger, Jeremiah O’Reilly and Jack Carlson.
Lucas Schiell of Zumbrota-Mazeppa earned his 100th career win in the dual.
Z-M 44, Goodhue 13
106: Jent Beyer (Z-M) won by forfeit. 113: Noah Schafer (Z-M) pinned Lucas Erickson, 3:56. 120: Colby Dohrn (Z-M) won by forfeit. 126: Jack Krier (Z-M) dec. JJ Bien, 7-1. 132: Lucas Schiell (Z-M) dec. Hayden Holm, 6-0. 138: Zayne Novek (Z-M) maj. dec. Payton Holst, 12-1. 145: Beau Jaeger (G) maj. dec. Laiken Copeman, 10-2. 152: Kaleb Lochner (Z-M) pinned Nate Beck, 1:39. 160: JJ O’Reilly (G) dec. Wilson Nordquist, 5-3. 170: Isaiah O’Reilly (Z-M) dec. Grant Reed, 4-2. 182: Ryan Lexvold (Z-M) maj. dec. Kasen Bigalk, 9-1. 195: Jack Carlson (G) dec. Wyatt Mulder, 9-4. 220: Cody Anderson (Z-M) dec. Carsyn O’Reilly, 4-3. 285: Caleb Kurtti (G) pinned Tucker Buck, 1:50.
