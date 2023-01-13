The Goodhue wrestling team improved to 9-2 overall with a win over Pine Island in a dual meet on Friday. The Wildcats have the Caledonia invite next on Saturday.
Goodhue 54, PI 18
106: Jag Foster (PI) won by forfeit. 113: Lucas Erickson (G) tech. fall Sam Thein, 15-0. 120: Sam Muller (PI) won by forfeit. 126: Nick Thein (PI) dec. JJ Bien, 8-5. 132: Hayden Holm (G) pinned Corrin Pike, 0:54. 138: Payton Holst (G) pinned Gavin Twaddle, 3:31. 145: Nate Beck (G) pinned Kris Fogal, 5:13. 152: Beau Jaeger (G) maj, dec. Alden Smith, 12-0. 160: Ben Grabau (PI) dec. Jeremiah O'Reilly, 4-2. 170: Grant Reed (G) maj, dec. Will Radtke, 9-1. 182: Jack Carlson (G) tech. fall Aiden McDaniel, 21-6. 195: Carsyn O'Reilly (G) pinned Ben Pike, 1:50. 220: Kassen Bigalk (G) won by forfeit. 285: Caleb Kurtti (G) pinned Zach Diderrich, 2:49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.