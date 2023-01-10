Lake City 49, Pine Island 21
106: Lauren Elsmore (PI) pinned Lyncoln Watters, 2:59. 113: Jag Foster (PI) dec. Adrian Lopez Ramirez, 5-0. 120: Cris Ramirez (LC) pinned Sam Thein, 3:27. 126: Nate Evans (LC) dec. Nick Thein, 5-2. 132: Corrin Pike (PI) pinned Cam Thieren, 1:51. 138: Benny Lopez Ramirez (LC) pinned Gavin Twaddle, 1:51. 145: Ethan Wurst (LC) pinned Zach Schaefer, 2:15. 152: Weston Roberson (LC) dec. Alden Smith, 6-3. 160: Zack Keller (LC) pinned Kason Slayton, 3:26. 170: Ben Grabau (PI) pinned Everit Finley, 1:05. 182: Jayro Rojas (LC) dec. Will Radtke, 9-3. 195: Brayden Burgeson (LC) pinned Aiden McDaniel, 1:55. 220: Ethan Roberson (LC) maj. dec. Ben Pike, 10-0. Dominik Hoffman (LC) pinned Zach Diderrich, 3:10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.