Fifth-seeded Goodhue competed in the first round, a Section 1A quarterfinal, against fourth-seeded Dover-Eyota on Thursday. The Wildcats lost 49-19, ending the team’s season with an overall record of 20-7.
106: Bronson Shea (D-E) pinned Jay Ryan, 0:49. 113: Devon Bye (D-E) pinned Adam Grant, 5:02. 120: Caden Haag (D-E) pinned Lucas Erickson, 0:33. 126: JJ Bien (G) pinned Cooper Hanson, 1:56. 132: Bolton Thesing (D-E) pinned Jack O'Reilly, 2:47. 138: Damon Bye (D-E) pinned Hayden Holm, 4:32. 145: Beau Jaeger (G) maj. dec. Talen Rabe, 12-4. 152: Brodie Kellen (D-E) pinned Payton Holst, 0:24. 160: Gavin Gust (D-E) pinned Nate Beck, 4:45. 170: Landon Lehertz (D-E) maj. dec. Grant Reed, 15-2. 182: Jack Carlson (G) dec. Andrew Wendt, 7-2. 195: Kasen Bigalk (G) dec. Tayden Ludescher, 3-1 OT. 220: Tyler Mix (D-E) dec. Carsyn O'Reilly, 3-0. 285: Caleb Kurtti (G) dec. Jackson Duellman, 8-5.
Cannon Falls 34, Lake City 29
Fifth-seeded Cannon Falls came away with the win over No. 4 Lake City in the first round of Section 1AA team wrestling. The Tigers had previously defeated the Bombers by a similar score. The dual was decided in the final match. The Tigers led 29-28, then Sam Sherpersky got the pin on Dominik Hoffman to give Cannon Falls the victory.
106: Adam Parrish (CF) pinned Henry Lopez Ramirez, 1:30. 113: Adrian Lopez Ramirez (LC) maj. dec. Caiden Waldod, 15-4. 120: Cris Ramirez (LC) dec. Ethan Albers, 6-4. 126: Calvin Singewald (CF) tech fall Cam Thieren, 19-2. 132: Nate Evans (LC) won by forfeit. 138: Jonathan Opelt (CF) dec. Benny Lopez Ramirez, 3-0. 145: Ethan Wurst (LC) dec. Lucas Freeberg, 8-7. 152: Weston Roberson (LC) maj. dec. Jaeden Baird, 11-1. 160: Colten Black (CF) tech fall Zack Keller, 19-4. 170: Kyle Erlanson (CF) dec. Jayro Rojas, 9-4. 182: Tristan Zingler (CF) pinned Philip Harteneck, 4:37. 195: Brayden Burgeson (LC) pinned Nick Barrett, 1:12. 220: Ethan Roberson (LC) dec. Teagan Baird, 5-0. 285: Sam Sherpersky (CF) pinned Dominik Hoffman, 4:49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.