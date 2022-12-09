Results from Lake City triangular.
Goodhue 43, Lake City 23
106: Lincoln Watters (LC) won by forfeit. 113: Adrian Lopez Ramirez (LC) won by forfeit. 120: Cris Ramirez (LC) tech. fall Lucas Erickson, 17-0. 126: Nate Evans (LC) won by forfeit. 132: JJ Bien (G) dec. Benny Lopez Ramirez, 8-5. 138: Hayden Holm (G) maj. dec. Ethan Wurst, 12-0. 145: Payton Holst (G) pinned Carter West, 3:05. 152: Beau Jaeger (G) dec. Weston Roberson, 11-5. 160: Nate Beck (G) pinned Kevin Loyo, 2:56. 170: JJ O’Reilly (G) dec. Zack Keller, 4-2. 182: Grant Reed (G) pinned Jayro Rojas, 5:17. 195: Jack Carlson (G) dec. Ethan Roberson, 7-2. 220: Carson O’Reilly (G) dec. Dominik Hoffman, 5-3. 285: Caleb Kurtti (G) won by forfeit.
Lake City 40, LARP 32
106: Christian Zibrowski (LARP) pinned Lyncoln Watters, 1:00. 113: Owen Lange (LARP) maj. dec. Adrian Lopez Ramirez, 11-0. 120: Cris Ramirez (LC) maj. dec. Colten Jenkins, 9-1. 126: Nate Evans (LC) won by forfeit. 132: Jordan Zibrowski (LARP) dec. Benny Lopez Ramirez, 7-3. 138: Quinton Betthauser (LARP) dec. Ethan Wurst, 8-2. 145: Titan Tekautz (LARP) pinned Carter West, 3:13. 152: Weston Roberson (LC) pinned Tyton Hegland, 1:53. 160: Camdyn Anderson-Ingram (LARP) maj. dec. Kevin Loyo, 12-1. 170: Zack Keller (LC) pinned Zach Plank, 3:56. 182: Jayro Rojas (LC) pinned Evan Kammer, 1:16. 195: Ethan Roberson (LC) pinned Josh Deitrich, 2:56. 220: Dominik Hoffman (LC) pinned Jaden Perez, 0:14. 285: Andrew Wilkemeyer (LARP) pinned Jonas Miller, 1:02.
