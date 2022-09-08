Stewartville swept the Lake City volleyball team 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 on Thursday.
Paige West and Mahli Benjamin each had double-digits in digs with West recording 12 and Benjamin 10. Natalie LaBonte had six kills. Ella Matzke tallied 10 assists.
Lake City next hosts an invite on Saturday, then the Tigers host Red Wing on Monday.
CF 3, Z-M 1
Cannon Falls and Zumbrota-Mazeppa traded points throughout, but it was the Bombers that came away with a 25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 25-17 win in four sets.
Rylee Nelson was heavily involved in the match for the Cougars, leading the team in kills with 16 and recording 22 digs, 19 assists and seven blocks. Melanie Raasch had 11 digs and a game-high nine blocks. Lola Wagner finished with 30 digs. Torey Stencel guided the offense with 22 assists while Natalie Dykes and Lilly Mehrkens combined for 22 kills.
Z-M competes in the two-day Apple Valley tournament beginning on Friday.
