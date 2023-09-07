Goodhue came close in each set, but was unable to get a win as they fell in a sweep to Kasson-Mantorville 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 Thursday night.
The offense was spread around as five different players had at least three kills for the Wildcats. Elisabeth Gadient led the team with six kills. She also had a team-high nine assists and 12 digs. Julia Carlson had five kills and came up with five blocks. Kate Carlson recorded 12 digs and Carly Matthees added 10 digs.
Z-M 3, LC 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa got stronger as the match went on, winning 25-19, 25-15, 25-12 over Lake City.
Ella Matzke passed a career milestone in the game. The Lake City senior setter collected her 1,000th set assist.
Natalie LaBonte led the Tigers with seven kills. Bailee Kohrs added four kills.
Ella Chandler paced the Cougars with six kills, seven digs and three blocks. Lilly Mehrkens had nine kills and nine digs. Anna Cyhlkowski and Paislee Peterson combined for 20 assists. Melanie Raasch contributed five kills and three blocks.
