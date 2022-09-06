Lake City held on to win a close first set in a sweep of Lewiston-Altura 27-25, 25-17, 25-22. Serving was key for the Tigers as they totaled seven aces.
The Tigers were led by Natalie LaBonte and Ella Matzke on offense. LaBonte had 13 kills while Matzke ended with 20 assists and a pair of aces. Mahli Benjamin tallied eight kills, eight digs and a pair of aces. Paige West had a team-best three aces.
Kaitlyn Schmidt ended with 17 digs and Brooklyn Gulden added eight kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.