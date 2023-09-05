Goodhue came out on top in a back-and-forth five set match against Blooming Prairie. The Wildcats won 25-10, 19-25, 25-7, 21-25, 16-14.
Shelby Vogel came up with a team-high four blocks and 11 kills for the Wildcats. She also served four aces. Ellie Peterson had nine kills and Elisabeth Gadient added eight kills. Gadient guided the offense with 25 assists and tallied 13 digs and a team-leading five aces.
Carly Matthees led the Wildcats with 20 digs and Avy Agenten added 10 assists.
LC 3, St. Charles 0
Lake City easily won in a sweep of St. Charles 25-11, 25-12, 25-9.
The Tigers were led by Natalie LaBonte with 13 kills and nine digs. Bailee Kohrs had eight kills and four digs. Brooklyn Gulden recorded 10 kills and 15 digs. Natalie Hawkins also had 15 digs. Ella Matzke served a pair of aces and led the offense with 39 assists.
FC 3, Z-M 2
Zumbrota-Mazeppa lost tough five-set match to Fillmore Central 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-25, 15-7.
Lilly Mehrkens ended with 17 kills and 17 digs to lead the Cougars. Paislee Peterson tallied 22 assists and 17 digs. Megan Jasperson also had 17 digs and recorded seven blocks. Cora Ohm came up with seven blocks while Ella Chandler finished with 16 kills and 13 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.