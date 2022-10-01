Goodhue held off Wabasha-Kellogg in the first two sets on their way to a sweep victory 25-23, 25-23, 25-15.
Goodhue's Avy Agenten ran the offense with 19 assists and had 13 digs. Elisabeth Gadient had 12 kills and 14 assists. Tori Miller led the Wildcats with 17 kills and had 10 digs. Melanie Beck recorded 14 digs, while Julia Carlson added seven kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.