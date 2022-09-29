Lake City earned a sweep of St. Charles Thursday evening. The Tigers held off the Saints in the third set to wrap up a 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 victory.
The Tigers were led by Mahli Benjamin with 12 kills and 13 digs. Ella Matzke and Emma Narum set up the offense, recording a combined 25 assists. Matzke also had seven digs and two aces. Natalie LaBonte had 10 kills. Brooklyn Gulden contributed seven kills, three digs, three blocks and had a pair of aces.
Z-M 3, FC 0
In the midst of a sweep of Fillmore Central, Zumbrota-Mazeppa celebrated Rylee Nelson’s career milestone. The Z-M senior recorded her 1,000th career dig.
Nelson ended the match with seven digs. She also had 10 kills, 12 assists and four blocks.
Lola Wagner led the Cougars with 18 digs. Torey Stencel finished with 18 assists. Lilly Mehrkens ended with eight kills.
The Cougars played a terrific defensive game, recording 19 blocks. Melanie Raasch had 13 digs and four blocks. Megan Schoenfelder led the team with five blocks.
