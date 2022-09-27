Zumbrota-Mazeppa, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, got out to 6 to 7-point leads in each set on its way to a sweep of Goodhue. The Cougars won 25-15, 25-12, 25-11.
The Wildcats made a dent in the Cougar lead in the first set, before the Cougars ended the set on a 6-2 run. Rylee Nelson, Natalie Dykes and Ella Chandler were tough for the Wildcats to handle.
Nelson ended the match with 12 kills, 13 assists, six digs and three blocks to lead the Cougars. Dykes had 11 kills and Chandler tallied seven kills. Torey Stencel finished with 20 assists. Melanie Raasch provided five kills, seven digs and four blocks.
Avy Agenten led the Wildcats with 10 digs and six assists. Tori Miller had four kills while Julia Carlson and Elisabeth Gadient each added two kills. Jordyn Lantis added six digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.