Byron came away on top of a back-and-forth four-set match against Lake City. The Tigers lost 25-20, 25-14, 18-25, 25-15.
Emma Narum guided the Tiger offense with 14 assists. Natalie LaBonte had 12 kills and Brooklyn Gulden added six kills. Kaitlin Schmidt led the team with 21 digs, while Natalie Hawkins came up with 14 digs.
Goodhue 3, PI 1
Goodhue won three straight sets after dropping the first win to hold off Pine Island 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18.
Elisabeth Gadient led the Wildcats with 12 kills, 10 assists and nine digs. Tori Miller had 11 kills as Avy Agenten helped keep the offense moving with 14 assists. Julia Carlson and Kendyl Lodermeier each recorded three blocks.
