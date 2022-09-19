Lake City had to hold off PEM in the second set in a mostly one-sided sweep. The Tigers won 25-10, 25-21, 25-14.
Ella Matzke and Emma Narum combined for 17 assists for the Tigers. Matzke served up three aces while Narum had two. Matzke also led the team with 12 digs.
Natalie LaBonte ended with six kills for the Tigers. Mahli Benjamin had five kills and Brooklyn Gulden added four kills and had a pair of blocks.
Z-M 3, Triton 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa easily swept Triton 25-13, 25-7, 25-11.
Rylee Nelson ended with 14 digs, 12 assists and 11 kills for the Cougars. Natalie Dykes tallied 10 kills. Torey Stencel had 14 assists while Lilly Mehrkens had nine kills. Lola Wagner came up with 15 digs.
The Cougars finished as a team with 13 aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.