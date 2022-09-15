Cannon Falls overwhelmed Lake City 25-10, 25-13, 25-22.
The Tigers were led by Mahli Benjamin, who had five kills and 12 digs. Natalie LaBonte also had five kills and added seven digs and a block. Ella Matzke tallied six assists and six digs while serving an ace. Emma Narum led the team with eight assists.
Lake City faces PEM on the road Monday.
