Lake City needed five sets to defeat Dover-Eyota in a tightly played game. The Tigers won 14-25, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 15-11.
Natalie LaBonte broke out for 20 kills to lead the Lake City offense. She also had seven digs, three blocks and an ace. Brooklyn Gulden recorded 12 kills and three blocks.
The Tigers served the ball well as Ella Matzke led the team with five aces and Bailee Kohrs had four. Matzke guided the offense with 46 assists.
Goodhue 3, Lourdes 2
The Wildcats pulled off a five-set win over Lourdes, winning 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-11.
Stats for Goodhue were unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.