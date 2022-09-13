Lake City gave Pine Island a battle but were swept in three sets 25-19, 25-13, 27-25.
Kaitlin Schmidt recorded 16 digs for the Tigers. Alyssa Fick had five kills while Ella Matzke and Emma Narum guided the offense with 13 and eight assists respectively.
Cannon Falls 3, Goodhue 0
Goodhue got better as the match went on but struggled against a solid Bomber team, losing 25-10, 25-18, 25-19.
Tori Miller and Elisabeth Gadient combined for 11 kills for the Wildcats. Miller led the team with 16 digs while Jordyn Lantis had 13. Avy Agenten had eight assists and Gadient led the team with nine.
