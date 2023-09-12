Goodhue challenged Pine Island but fell in three sets 25-18, 25-22, 25-14.
Carly Matthees led the Wildcats defensively with 15 digs. Kate Carlson had 10 digs and Jordyn Lantis had eight.
Avy Agenten and Elisabeth Gadient combined for 16 assists. Gadient also provided six kills and nine digs.
Stew 3, LC 0
Lake City came close in sets one and three but were swept 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 by Stewartville.
Brooklyn Gulden came up with 15 digs and had six kills for the Lake City offense. Natalie LaBonte led the team with seven kills. Gulden and LaBonte each had two blocks.
Ella Matzke recorded 13 assists and had a pair of ace serves. Natalie Hawkins had eight digs and Bailee Kohrs added six digs.
Z-M 3, Lourdes 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa got out to fast start in their sweep of Lourdes 25-9, 25-16, 25-13.
Ella Chandler led the Cougars with 10 kills, 12 digs and four blocks. Melanie Raasch added six kills and eight digs.
Net-front presence was a key for the Cougars. They ended with 24 blocks as a team. Cora Ohm, Megan Jasperson and Raasch each provided five blocks. Mackenzie Boraas added another four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.