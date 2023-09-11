Kenyon-Wanamingo held Goodhue in check most of the match on their way to a sweep of the Wildcats 25-14, 25-15, 25-18.
Goodhue was led by Elisabeth Gadient who had 11 assists and 10 digs. Shelby Vogel and Kendyl Lodermeier each had five kills and two blocks. Ellie Peterson led the team with six kills. Julia Carlson provided five kills, three digs and a pair of blocks. Carly Matthees ended with a team-high 15 digs.
Goodhue has a chance to rebound Tuesday on the road against Pine Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.