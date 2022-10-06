Lake City came out on the losing end of a tightly played four-set match against Winona Cotter. The Tigers lost 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 26-24.
Ella Matzke had 18 assists to keep the Lake City offense moving and 13 digs on defense. Emma Narum added 10 assists and 11 digs. Molly Dudley tallied 11 kills. Kaitlin Schmidt ended with a team-high 22 digs. Mahli Benjamin totaled nine kills and 12 digs.
K-W 3, Goodhue 0
Goodhue recovered from an underwhelming first set and played Kenyon-Wanamingo closer in the next two sets, but lost 25-7, 25-20, 25-14.
Avy Agenten led the Wildcats with 10 assists, 10 digs and four kills. Melanie Beck had six digs and Ava Gadient added five digs. Tori Miller served up a pair of aces to go along with eight kills and 12 digs.
Z-M 3, PI 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa got the sweep over Pine Island, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12.
Leading the Cougars was Rylee Nelson with 11 kills, 10 assists and 10 digs. Torey Stencel tallied 23 assists to guide the offense and had seven digs. Melanie Raasch ended with seven kills and eight digs. Natalie Dykes and Ella Chandler each had seven kills. Lola Wagner and Megan Jasperson each came up with eight digs.
