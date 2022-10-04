In a battle between two top-5 teams in the state, Zumbrota-Mazeppa came out on top. The Class AA, No. 3-ranked Cougars outlasted Class AAA, No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville 20-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-21, 15-10.
Three players for the Cougars came up with over 20 digs by the end of the match. Libero Lola Wagner led the team with 25 digs. Rylee Nelson had 23 digs and Melanie Raasch added 20.
Natalie Dykes led the Cougars with 17 kills. Megan Schoenfelder had 14 kills and recorded five blocks. Raasch had a team-high eight blocks. Lilly Mehrkens contributed 12 kills.
Stew 3, Good 0
Stewartville cruised past Goodhue in three sets 25-15, 25-9, 25-12.
Melanie Beck led the Wildcats with 13 digs while Tori Miller had 12 digs and four kills. Elisabeth Gadient also had four kills. Miller, Kendyl Lodermeier and Ava Gadient combined for four blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.