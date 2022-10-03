Lake City swept Dover-Eyota 25-17, 25-12, 25-18 for its eighth win of the season.
The Tigers got 12 kills from Natalie LaBonte. Molly Dudley added six kills. Kaitlin Schmidt tallied 16 digs. Ella Blaser and Emma Narum combined for 25 assists to guide the offense.
Serving for the Tigers was a factor as Schmidt led the team with three aces. Blaser had a pair of aces and Narum served up one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.