Goodhue was able to hold off Triton to advance to a quarterfinal in the Section 1AA tournament. The fifth-seeded Wildcats came back from a loss in the third set to win the match 25, 21, 25-23, 11-25, 25-20 Thursday evening.
A variety of players got involved offensively for the Wildcats. Tori Miller led the team with 16 kills. Elisabeth Gadient had a team-high 23 assists and nine kills. Shelby Vogel had seven kills and Ellie Peterson added five kills.
The front row for the Wildcats came up with 12 blocks. Julia Carlson led the team with four blocks. Kendyl Lodermeier tallied three blocks. Peterson had two blocks. Gadient, Miller and Vogel each had one block.
Goodhue next faces No. 4 Caledonia on Tuesday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester at 6 p.m.
Z-M 3, L-A 0
The No. 1 seed began the Section 1AA tournament with a dominant sweep in its first game. Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated No. 16 Lewiston-Altura 25-7, 25-13, 25-14 to advance to a section quarterfinal.
The Cougars were led by Rylee Nelson who finished with 12 kills, 13 assists and 10 digs. Ella Chandler provided nine kills. Natalie Dykes ended with eight kills. Lola Wagner led the Cougars with 12 digs. Melanie Raasch added nine digs. Torey Stencel and Megan Jasperson each served a pair of aces.
Z-M next faces No. 8 Medford at the Mayo Civic Center at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
La Crescent 3, LC 2
Eleventh-seeded Lake City won the first two sets but was unable to hold off No. 6 La Crescent-Hokah and pull off the upset victory as the Lancers won the next three sets to take the match 19-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-7.
The Tigers battled hard defensively. Kaitlin Schmidt led the team with 25 digs. Mahli Benjamin recorded 13 digs, while Emma Narum had 10 digs. Benjamin and Natalie LaBonte each ended with nine kills. Schmidt and Narum each served three aces.
Lake City ended the season 11-18 overall.
