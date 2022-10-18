Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the Hiawatha Valley League conference title with a win over Lake City. The Cougars swept the Tigers 25-12, 25-6, 25-12 to finish with a 7-1 record in the HVL.
Natalie Dykes and Rylee Nelson led the Cougars each with kills. Nelson also had 16 assists and three blocks. Torey Stencel had 19 assists and two aces. Melanie Raasch led the team with 14 digs.
Mahli Benjamin ended with a team-high 11 digs for the Tigers. Kaitlin Schmidt had 10 digs and Adellyn Greer added six digs. Macey Beltz recorded four kills while Benjamin had three.
K-M 3, Goodhue 0
Kasson-Mantorville swept Goodhue 25-10, 25-18, 25-14.
Tori Miller ended with five kills to lead the Wildcats. Elisabeth Gadient had three kills and eight assists. Jada Scheele, Elle Peterson and Kendyl Lodermeier combined for three kills.
