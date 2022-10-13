The Zumbrota-Mazeppa kept up the solid play from Tuesday with a sweep of Lourdes. The Cougars won 25-14, 25-10, 25-18.
Rylee Nelson led the Cougar offense with 16 kills. She also had 12 assists. Torey Stencel had 21 assists. Megan Schoenfelder chipped in eight kills and had a pair of blocks. Melanie Raasch led the team with five blocks. Lola Wagner came up with 14 digs.
