Zumbrota-Mazeppa earned a four-set win over Byron, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17.
The conference win was crucial for the Cougars as they came into the game tied for second with Cannon Falls at 4-1. The Bombers beat Kasson-Mantorville in five sets which moves Z-M (5-1) and Cannon Falls (5-1) ahead of K-M (5-2) in the HVL standings.
Rylee Nelson led the Cougar offense with 13 kills and 24 assists. Torey Stencel had 20 assists. Natalie Dykes finished with 10 kills. Lola Wagner came up with a team-high 28 digs. Nelson were both key of defense too, combining for 26 digs.
