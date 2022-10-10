After two close sets and each team winning one of the two, Goodhue blew Lake City away in the third and fourth set on their way to a 25-23, 25-27, 25-5, 25-15 win.
Tori Miller led the Wildcats with 16 kills and six digs. Avy Agenten and Elisabeth Gadient had 34 assists combined to guide the offense. Gadient and Julia Carlson each had seven kills. Kendyl Lodermeier added five kills, while Melanie Beck came up with 15 digs.
Mahli Benjamin finished with 17 digs, four kills and a pair of aces to lead the Tigers. Natalie LaBonte had 11 kills and Macey Beltz had four. Kaitlin Schmidt ended with 15 digs and Ella Matzke tallied 16 assists.
