Fourth-seeded Caledonia knocked off No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a grueling five-set Section 1AA semifinal on Thursday at the Mayo Civic Center.
The Warriors defended against the high-powered offense of the Cougars to win 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 16-14. It was just the third time this season the Cougars had gone to a fifth set. In the previous two five-set matches, the Cougars defeated Medford and Kasson-Mantorville.
By the end of the match, the Warriors front row had tallied 16 1/2 blocks.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa ends the season 25-5 overall.
