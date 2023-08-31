Reigning state champion Cannon Falls was too much to handle for the Lake City volleyball team. The Tigers lost in three sets 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 Thursday night.
Despite a close first set, the Tigers weren’t able to match the Bomber offense. Natalie LaBonte led the Tigers with 12 kills and had 15 digs. Bailee Kohrs added six kills and 15 digs. Natalie Hawkins had a team-high 23 digs, while Brooklyn Gulden tallied 21 digs. Ella Matzke finished with 20 assists.
Z-M 3, Pine Island 1
Zumbrota-Mazeppa hung on to win the first set, lost a close second set, then took over to win in four sets 29-27, 22-25, 25-14, 25-21.
Paislee Peterson and Anna Cyhlkowski racked up the assists, leading the Cougar offense. The two combined for 53 assists. Lilly Mehrkens had 18 kills to lead the team. Megan Jasperson had 16 kills and Ella Chandler added 14. Mehrkens also came up with a team-best 21 digs. Jasperson ended with 19 digs.
