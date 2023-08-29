Zumbrota-Mazeppa opened its season with a four-set win over St. Croix Lutheran, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12 Tuesday evening.
The Cougars had three players with at least nine kills. Lilly Mehrkens led the way with 17 kills. Ella Chandler had 16 and Melanie Raasch added nine kills.
Cougar setters Paislee Peterson and Anna Cyhlkowski combined for 43 assists. Mehrkens and Megan Jasperson each led the team with 14 digs. Chandler and Cyhlkowski each had 12 digs while Peterson came up with 10 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.