Goodhue opened the season at home against Stewartville Monday evening. The Wildcats fell in three straight sets 25-17, 25-13, 25-15.
Elisabeth Gadient led the Wildcats with 11 digs, 10 assists and four kills. Shelby Vogel and Ava Gadient also had four kills. Vogel led the team defensively with 12 digs, while Julia Carlson recorded three blocks.
Goodhue next plays Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Blooming Prairie.
